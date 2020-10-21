CRIME WRAP: Stolen car fire sparks police investigation

PUBLIC ASSISTANCE: A stolen car was set on fire on Monday night in Eukey.

STANTHORPE police are seeking the public’s assistance after a stolen car was set on fire at a Eukey property on Monday night.

Emergency service crews were called to the property on Pyramids Rd at 8.30pm, Stanthorpe officer-in-charge Gerard Brady said.

“The Toyota Hilux had been reported stolen in Brisbane on October 1 and was located in Stanthorpe last week,” Senior Sergeant Brady said.

“At this stage, we don’t know who has done it, just that the car has made its way from town to Eukey where police believe it was deliberately set on fire.”

According to a QFES spokesman, firefighters had the blaze under control within a few minutes of arriving.

Officers from Stanthorpe’s criminal investigation branch are still investigating the fire, however the owners of the property are not believed to be involved.

POLICE’S WARNING TO HOONS

An 18-year-old man was issued a stern warning and a notice to appear in Magistrates Court after he was caught honing on a prominent Stanthorpe road.

On October 18, police allege the Stanthorpe man was seen doing fishtails and burnouts on Old Caves Rd.

He is due to appear in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court at a later date.

Senior Sergeant Brady hoped charges would send a strong message to other reckless drivers.

“We have received a number of complaints in recent times on Old Cafes Rd of people honing,” he said.

“It’s been a bit of a hot bed for that sort of stuff lately.

“Hopefully it’ll stop now that someone has been charged.”

