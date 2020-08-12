CRIME WRAP: Stern warning after drug driving spike

PREPARE TO PAY THE PRICE: Stanthorpe police say the alarming increase in drug drivers will make them more vigilant on getting dangerous drivers off the road.

PREPARE TO PAY THE PRICE: Stanthorpe police say the alarming increase in drug drivers will make them more vigilant on getting dangerous drivers off the road.

STANTHORPE police have seen a “concerning” spike in people driving while under the influence of drugs in the past week.

Six people are alleged to have driven while under the influence of methamphetamine from August 5 to August 9.

Stanthorpe officer-in-charge Gerard Brady said it was an unusually high number over a four-day period.

“It is concerning for us with that amount in that many days,” Senior Sergeant Brady said.

“There’s probably an element of the community who think we aren’t targeting those things because we are otherwise engaged on the border, but this is an example of that’s not the case.”

Drivers alleged to have been driving under the influence range from 26-years-old to 60.

Snr Sgt Brady said the offences were not limited to the back streets of town.

“It’s all over the place, those drug driver detections range from the New England Highway right through to Connor St, in the backstreets of Stanthorpe,” he said.

“There’s ones from 7.50am to 2am, so there is a whole range of times.

“There are a range of places you can be intercepted and will be intercepted.”

Stanthorpe’s road policing unit will continue to target drug and drink drivers, according to Snr Sgt Brady, after the increase in offences.

“For the past week we’ve had that many drug drivers and no drink drivers,” he said.

“If (people) want to run the gauntlet with that, there is a high chance (they’ll) be caught.”

All matters are expected to be heard in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court at a later date.

MORE STANTHORPE STORIES:

NAMED: Stanthorpe’s drink drivers and drug offenders

Mother calls taxi driver ‘dog c--t’ after spat between kids

CRIME WRAP: Drug and alcohol offences high priority

Boozy night at pub lands man date with magistrate

NAMED: Stanthorpe’s drink/drug driving offenders