CRIME WRAP: Police uncover sanitary hoard

POLICE made an unusual discovery at a College Rd address after executing a search warrant.

Close to 50 one litre bottles of hand sanitiser was seized from the address on Saturday, June 6.

“Police also located some tools at that address that were seized as well as a pipe,” Stanthorpe Police Senior Sergeant Gerard Brady said.

“At this stage inquiries are continuing as to where the items came from and whether they’re linked to other offences in recent times.

“If anyone is missing prepackaged amounts of sanitiser could they notify police.”

Between June 3 and June 6 an unknown person has entered a shed on Railway St and stolen a number of power tools.

Sen Sgt Brady said it was too early to determine if the two cases are linked.

He said police were starting to receive more calls again with COVID-19 restrictions easing.

“We’re certainly seeing calls for service increasing across the board.

“Probably not to pre-COVID-19 levels … so it’s not a spike in crime but there is an increase.

“We haven’t been called to any gatherings in breach of COVID regulations lately,” he said.

Police have used the time to execute a number of search warrants.

On June 4 a search warrant was executed on an Amiens Rd address at Cannon Creek.

“During the search police located approximately 15 grams of cannabis, a number of utensils and a category M laser pointer.”

A 54 year old Stanthorpe man was charged over the offences.

At the same address, a 16 year old female was charged with possessing a dangerous drug and was dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act.

A 68 year old Sunshine Coast man has been given drug diversion after police seized a pipe from a Lane St address.