CRIME WRAP: Police target drug supply

Police have made several drug related arrests in Stanthorpe this week.

DRUG issues continue to be a thorn in the side of local police.

Several people have been hit with a myriad of drugs charges in the past week, with police cutting off some of the supply to the region.

Stanthorpe Police Senior Sergeant Gerard Brady said it was a successful week of arrests.

“On June 12 at 2.30pm police executed a search warrant at an Aplin St address.

“As a result a 44 year old man was charged with possessing a dangerous drug, possessing a utensil and supplying a dangerous drug.

“During the search police seized approximately 12 grams of cannabis.

“Police allege the man had been supplying the drugs in the Stanthorpe community,” Sen Sgt Brady said.

The man will front Stanthorpe Magistrates Court on September 23.

Police also seized a quantity of cannabis from a Rich St address.

A 19 year old Stanthorpe man was hit with six charges, including supplying a dangerous drug, possessing a dangerous drug and receiving property obtained with supplying a dangerous drug.

“Police also charged a 50 year old man on June 13 on Talc St. The man was searched and police seized 0.7 grams of amphetamine along with a knife,” Sen Sgt Brady said.

“He was charged with possessing a dangerous drug and possessing a dangerous weapon in public.”

A 20 year old Logan man will front Stanthorpe Magistrates Court after he returned a positive roadside drug test on Mavin Lane, Thulimbah.