Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police have made several drug related arrests in Stanthorpe this week.
Police have made several drug related arrests in Stanthorpe this week.
News

CRIME WRAP: Police target drug supply

Matthew Purcell
16th Jun 2020 5:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DRUG issues continue to be a thorn in the side of local police.

Several people have been hit with a myriad of drugs charges in the past week, with police cutting off some of the supply to the region.

Stanthorpe Police Senior Sergeant Gerard Brady said it was a successful week of arrests.

“On June 12 at 2.30pm police executed a search warrant at an Aplin St address.

“As a result a 44 year old man was charged with possessing a dangerous drug, possessing a utensil and supplying a dangerous drug.

“During the search police seized approximately 12 grams of cannabis.

“Police allege the man had been supplying the drugs in the Stanthorpe community,” Sen Sgt Brady said.

The man will front Stanthorpe Magistrates Court on September 23.

Police also seized a quantity of cannabis from a Rich St address.

A 19 year old Stanthorpe man was hit with six charges, including supplying a dangerous drug, possessing a dangerous drug and receiving property obtained with supplying a dangerous drug.

“Police also charged a 50 year old man on June 13 on Talc St. The man was searched and police seized 0.7 grams of amphetamine along with a knife,” Sen Sgt Brady said.

“He was charged with possessing a dangerous drug and possessing a dangerous weapon in public.”

A 20 year old Logan man will front Stanthorpe Magistrates Court after he returned a positive roadside drug test on Mavin Lane, Thulimbah.

Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $12.5 billion in funding to boost food sector

        premium_icon $12.5 billion in funding to boost food sector

        News The funding will be key to transitioning and transforming the industry post-pandemic.

        $267m cash splash for homebuyers, small business

        premium_icon $267m cash splash for homebuyers, small business

        News Home buyers, small businesses receive COVID relief grants

        Way of the future: Study to investigate microgrid viability

        premium_icon Way of the future: Study to investigate microgrid viability

        News A feasibility study will look into how to reduce energy costs for Granite Belt...

        New business puts icing on the cookie for baker

        premium_icon New business puts icing on the cookie for baker

        News Mum and businesswoman takes on new challenge with crafty creations.