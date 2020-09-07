CRIME WRAP: Police ramp up drug operations

TARGETING DRUGS: Stanthorpe police say they are pleased with the decline in drivers getting behind the wheel while under the influence of drugs.

STANTHORPE police have vowed to continue targeting drug operations across the region, following a drug raid last week.

A 29-year-old Stanthorpe man is alleged to have been in possession of approximately 20g of cannabis, as well as utensils and surveillance equipment.

He was charged with possessing dangerous drugs and utensils after police searched his Lane St home on Thursday.

Stanthorpe officer-in-charge Gerard Brady said the vast majority of search warrants completed in the region were related to drug offences.

"Drugs are everywhere, and we rely on the information to be provided to us by the public," Senior Sergeant Brady said.

"It's a mixture of (all drugs) at the moment. It's indicative of what is happening across the state."

It comes as the region's road policing unit caught six drivers under the influence of methylamphetamine in a four-day period last month.

Snr Sgt Brady said the dramatic decline in drivers caught behind the wheel while under the influence was a positive step forward.

"It's certainly a pleasing result that we've had no positive drug or drink driving tests," he said.

"It was certainly higher than we'd seen in Stanthorpe, but it's pleasing that we've had zero for this week and hopefully the message is getting out."

The 29-year-old man is set to appear in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court on September 23.

