CRIME WRAP: Police operation targets drug drivers

STANTHORPE police’s crackdown on drink and drug drivers in the past month has been rewarded, seeing a dramatic decline in offenders.

Over the past week, just two drivers were caught behind the wheel with drugs in their system.

A 42-year-old Stanthorpe man was charged with driving with a relevant drug in their system after he was caught on Lock St on October 11.

On October 13, a 23-year-old Stanthorpe man was pulled over on Railway St and was charged for driving with a relevant drug in their system.

Both men are due to appear in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court at a later date

Stanthorpe police officer-in-charge Gerard Brady said the significant decline was on the back of a targeted traffic operation.

“Over three days, 15 officers from the state traffic task force, transport and main roads officers, roadside drug testing unit and Stanthorpe RPU conducted the operation,” Senior Sergeant Brady said.

“The New England highway was a focal point with heavy vehicles, speeding, drink and drug driving targeted, as well as COVID-19 compliance.”

According to Snr Sgt Brady, 59 infringement notices were issued on a range of traffic offences.

Three drug drivers and one drink driver were charged as a result of the operation.

