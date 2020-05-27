CRIME WRAP: Meth off the streets following ‘significant’ arrest

POLICE have ensured a substantial amount of methamphetamine won’t find its way on to Stanthorpe streets after an arrest on Sunday.

Steve Gibb from the Stanthorpe Criminal Investigation Branch said police intercepted a man around 8.20pm on Sunday.

“A vehicle from Inverell was intercepted by police on the New England Highway at Applethorpe,” Officer Gibb said.

“The only occupant was a 31-year-old man from Inverell.

“The search located 30 grams of crystal methamphetamine and a glass pipe.

“He was charged with supplying a dangerous drug and possessing a dangerous drug above the schedule amount.

“Anything above 2 grams of methamphetamine is considered above schedule.

“It’s a significant find.

“A usable amount of methamphetamine is 0.1 of a gram and that could sell anywhere between $40 to $100,” he said.

Officer Gibb said he was unsure why the NSW resident was in Queensland at the time.

The man is due to front Stanthorpe Magistrates Court on July 27.

On Monday, Stanthorpe CIB executed two search warrants on addresses in Wallangarra.

Police located quantities of cannabis and utensils at both homes.

A 47-year-old Wallangarra man, 31-year-old Wallangarra man, and 25-year-old Wallangarra woman were all charged with drug offences.

Police are also seeking information after a daylight robbery on College Rd, Stanthorpe.

The offender broke into a garage between 2 and 4pm on Saturday and stole a number of power tools

“Any information people might have would be appreciated,” Officer Gibb said.