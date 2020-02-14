CRIME WRAP: Machinery and firearm missing in bold thefts

Police on hunt for thieves.

BRAZEN thieves have somehow walked away with a 400 kilogram piece of machinery.

Some time between February 10 and 11, a 400kg ripper attachment from an excavator belonging to Southern Downs Regional Council has disappeared.

“At the time work was being conducted on Goldfields Rd and the ripper was left in the vicinity of the excavator overnight,” Stanthorpe Police Senior Sergeant Gerard Brady said.

“We’re asking people if they saw any suspicious vehicles in the area that night.”

Sgt Brady said the attachment is worth upwards of $5,500.

A timely reminder about safely securing weapons has also been issued by Sgt Brady after a shotgun went missing.

Between February 5 and 9, a Harrington Richardson 12 gauge shotgun was stolen from a Bapaume Rd property.

The firearm was taken out of a vehicle that had been parked on the property.

“Police allege the shotgun, while registered, was not stored correctly.

“It’s a timely reminder that all firearms must be safely secured for this exact reason,” Sgt Brady said.

Since February 8, four persons have been charged with drug offences.

At approximately 3.30am on February 9 police pulled over two men from Ipswich aged 26 and 20 respectively along the New England Highway.

“Police conducted a search of the vehicle and located approximately 700g of cannabis and a small amount of methamphetamine.”

Both men will appear in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court on March 18.

A 31-year-old male and a 20-year-old female, both from Stanthorpe, have been charged in separate incidents for possessing cannabis.

Both have been provided drug diversion.