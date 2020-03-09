CRIME WRAP: Juvenile knife carrier and cocaine find

Stanthorpe Police praise the public for their festival behaviour.

A JUVENILE has been caught in a licensed premises and carrying a knife in one of few public indiscretions over the Apple and Grape Festival’s main weekend.

Police have praised festival-goers behaviour over Friday to Sunday, with Stanthorpe Police Senior Sergeant Gerard Brady saying it was one of the quieter festivals he can recall.

“We’re very happy really.

“On Saturday night there was only five arrests.

“They were mainly related to disorderly behaviour and liquor related offences.

“A 15-year-old from Tenterfield was caught in a licensed premises.

“Police allege he had climbed over the fence into the Central Hotel.

“When police located him he was in possession of a small pocket knife,” Sen Sgt Brady said.

Of the more than 700 RBT’s police conducted, only one person was detected drink driving.

The offender blew 0.052 on Sunday morning.

“In terms of arrests, it was one of the quietest festivals in many years and they were only minor offences,” Sen Sgt Brady said.

One person police would like to locate, is the owner of a bag of cocaine that was inadvertently dropped in a public place.

“Someone dropped a bag of cocaine on the crossing at Marsh St.”

Sen Sgt Brady said the incident occurred during the day on Saturday and estimates the worth of the find to be around $600-700.

“They’re welcome to come to the police station and pick it up and show us some ID,” Sen Sgt Brady said tongue-in-cheek.

Stanthorpe Police were assisted over the weekend by officers from outlying stations, state traffic taskforce and random drug testing from Brisbane.

If anyone would like to report a crime they are encouraged to contact Police Link on 131 444.