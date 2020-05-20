CRIME WRAP: Drug supplier busted after police raid home

Police have seized 2 kilos of cannabis and 14 plants from a Sugarloaf address.

Police have seized 2 kilos of cannabis and 14 plants from a Sugarloaf address.

A SUGARLOAF man will front Stanthorpe Magistrates Court on a raft of drug charges.

The 58 year old man has been charged with possessing a dangerous drug exceeding the schedule (over 500g), producing a dangerous drug, possession of a restricted weapon and having an insecure firearm.

Stanthorpe Police Senior Sergeant Gerard Brady said the discovery was made on Tuesday, May 19.

“At about 2.45pm police executed a search warrant at a Blackbutt Rd, Sugarloaf address,” Sen Sgt Brady said.

“As a result police located two kilograms of cannabis leaf, 14 cannabis plants, an insecure firearm and a small club.

“Police will allege the man was producing cannabis at the address,” he said.

Hydroponic equipment was also found and the man will face court on August 19.

The arrest marred an otherwise quiet week for police

A 39 year old man and 19 year old man were also charged with possessing a dangerous drug.

Police executed a search warrant at a Tenant Rd, The Summit address on May 15 where 3 grams of cannabis and a number of utensils were allegedly found.

The two men will appear in court on August 19.

A 32 year old Stanthorpe man has been charged after failing a road side drug test on the New England Highway. He will front court on August 19.

“For us it’s just a reminder to people that we’re still out there targeting drug users and suppliers in the area.

“While the COVID-19 response is obviously a significant issue, for us it is still business as usual.

A 16 year old has been dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act for wilful damage.

Sen Sgt Brady said the juvenile was charged after he kicked in a glass window at Mitre 10 on Maryland St.

Sen Sgt Brady said police received no calls about people breaching COVID-19 restrictions this week.

It comes after two people were fined for holding parties in Stanthorpe last weekend.