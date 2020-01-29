CRIME WRAP: Drug offences continue to mount in region

Drug offences continue to mount across the region.

POLICE apprehended a 42-year-old Glenlyon man on Tuesday who’d managed to evade their clutches for some time.

The man was one of several in the region to be charged on drug offences in recent days.

“The man has been charged on drug, weapons offences and having breached a DVO after he was located at a Glenlyon address contrary to a current DVO,” Stanthorpe’s Acting Senior Sergeant Shane Gleeson said.

“The man had a number of outstanding matters and had been evading police for some time prior to being located.”

As a result of police executing a search warrant, two Stanthorpe women have been ordered to appear in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court having been charged with a number of drug and weapons offences, including drug production and weapons storage offences.

Police would like to speak to this woman over offences at Stanthorpe Plaza.

Senior Sergeant Gleeson said it was disappointing to continue to see so many drug offences.

“A 26-year-old Stanthorpe man was charged with drug driving on Lock St.

“A 56-year-old Capalaba man was charged with drug offences after being intercepted on the New England Highway at Cottonvale.

“As a result of police executing a search warrant, two Stanthorpe people will be undertaking the Drug Diversion Program, after drugs and drug paraphernalia were located.

“A Japanese man (26) will appear in Stanthorpe court after being detected drug driving in High St.”

Senior Sergeant Gleeson said a 20-year-old man from NSW will also face Stanthorpe court after police located drugs and drug paraphernalia in his vehicle.

He has also called for community support to identify a woman (pictured above) who they’re seeking to identify and speak to in relation to offences at Stanthorpe Plaza.