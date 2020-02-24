Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police have been kept busy on our roads.
Police have been kept busy on our roads.
News

CRIME WRAP: Drug and drink drivers on our roads

Matthew Purcell
24th Feb 2020 1:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STANTHORPE'S road policing unit has been kept busy in recent days with multiple arrests for driving infringements.

A 43-year-old Worrigee man from NSW was intercepted at The Summit where he returned a positive test for illicit drugs.

"Following a search of the vehicle police located a metal pipe and syringes," Stanthorpe Senior Sergeant Gerard Brady said.

On Sunday afternoon police arrested a 66-year-old Cottonvale man at Dalveen after he too returned a positive test for illicit substances.

The man will front Stanthorpe Magistrates Court.

A 44-year-old man from Cabarlah, north of Toowoomba, was stopped on the New England Highway near Stanthorpe on Saturday where he returned a very high blood alcohol reading of 0.145 per cent.

He was issued with a notice to appear at Stanthorpe Magistrates Court.

The same day, a 58-year-old Stanthorpe man was pulled over on Lock St and has returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.072.

A Stanthorpe 21-year-old has been given a $400 infringement notice after he became volatile towards police at 12.30am on Sunday morning.

"While speaking to another male in relation to an unrelated matter, the 21-year-old approached police and began abusing them," Sen Sgt Brady said.

"The male was subsequently arrested for resisting arrest and transported to Stanthorpe Station."

crime stanthorpe
Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'HELPLESS': How women in fight for safety let down

        premium_icon 'HELPLESS': How women in fight for safety let down

        Crime Four domestic violence orders are breached every hour in Queensland, which advocates say has left victims feeling “helpless in terms of their own safety”.

        GALLERY: Rocking out at Red Hot Summer

        premium_icon GALLERY: Rocking out at Red Hot Summer

        Music THOUSANDS braved the rain to see some of Australia’s top musicians. Did the...

        With small steps for Hannah, we can end the terror at home

        premium_icon With small steps for Hannah, we can end the terror at home

        Crime This is how family massacres impact our nation, writes SHERELE MOODY

        PHOTOS: ‘Lift up’ for women of our region

        premium_icon PHOTOS: ‘Lift up’ for women of our region

        News THE women of our region have come together for a day that is ‘all about the...