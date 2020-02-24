CRIME WRAP: Drug and drink drivers on our roads
STANTHORPE'S road policing unit has been kept busy in recent days with multiple arrests for driving infringements.
A 43-year-old Worrigee man from NSW was intercepted at The Summit where he returned a positive test for illicit drugs.
"Following a search of the vehicle police located a metal pipe and syringes," Stanthorpe Senior Sergeant Gerard Brady said.
On Sunday afternoon police arrested a 66-year-old Cottonvale man at Dalveen after he too returned a positive test for illicit substances.
The man will front Stanthorpe Magistrates Court.
A 44-year-old man from Cabarlah, north of Toowoomba, was stopped on the New England Highway near Stanthorpe on Saturday where he returned a very high blood alcohol reading of 0.145 per cent.
He was issued with a notice to appear at Stanthorpe Magistrates Court.
The same day, a 58-year-old Stanthorpe man was pulled over on Lock St and has returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.072.
A Stanthorpe 21-year-old has been given a $400 infringement notice after he became volatile towards police at 12.30am on Sunday morning.
"While speaking to another male in relation to an unrelated matter, the 21-year-old approached police and began abusing them," Sen Sgt Brady said.
"The male was subsequently arrested for resisting arrest and transported to Stanthorpe Station."