CRIME WRAP: Drug and drink drivers on our roads

Police have been kept busy on our roads.

STANTHORPE'S road policing unit has been kept busy in recent days with multiple arrests for driving infringements.

A 43-year-old Worrigee man from NSW was intercepted at The Summit where he returned a positive test for illicit drugs.

"Following a search of the vehicle police located a metal pipe and syringes," Stanthorpe Senior Sergeant Gerard Brady said.

On Sunday afternoon police arrested a 66-year-old Cottonvale man at Dalveen after he too returned a positive test for illicit substances.

The man will front Stanthorpe Magistrates Court.

A 44-year-old man from Cabarlah, north of Toowoomba, was stopped on the New England Highway near Stanthorpe on Saturday where he returned a very high blood alcohol reading of 0.145 per cent.

He was issued with a notice to appear at Stanthorpe Magistrates Court.

The same day, a 58-year-old Stanthorpe man was pulled over on Lock St and has returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.072.

A Stanthorpe 21-year-old has been given a $400 infringement notice after he became volatile towards police at 12.30am on Sunday morning.

"While speaking to another male in relation to an unrelated matter, the 21-year-old approached police and began abusing them," Sen Sgt Brady said.

"The male was subsequently arrested for resisting arrest and transported to Stanthorpe Station."