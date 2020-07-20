CRIME WRAP: Drug and alcohol offences high priority

INCREASED ENFORCEMENT: Stanthorpe Police will continue to complete COVID compliance checks as the region’s restaurants and roads become busier.

INCREASED ENFORCEMENT: Stanthorpe Police will continue to complete COVID compliance checks as the region’s restaurants and roads become busier.

STANTHORPE police have increased operations in the region as motorists continue to flout warnings and get behind the wheel under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

A 34-year-old man was stopped on Britannia St on Friday night while allegedly more than three times the legal limit.

It is alleged the man had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.178.

A 29-year-old man was pulled over on the New England Highway, Dalveen on Wednesday, where police say he tested positive to having drugs in his system.

Both man are due to appear in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court at a later date.

Stanthorpe Police officer in charge Gerard Brady said the increase in traffic on the region’s major roads had seen the number of offences grow.

“The past week, there’s certainly been an increase in traffic infringements for speeding,” Senior Sergeant Brady said.

“We’re seeing more traffic on the highway, and the traffic infringements are increasing since COVID-19 restrictions started in March, particularly speeding.

“The New England Highway will become a major focal point for us.”

Sen Sgt Brady said the region’s police would also continue to monitor and carry out COVID compliance checks across the region.

“We’re starting to see a few incidents around licensed premises, in terms of anti-social and disorderly behaviour,” he said.

“It’s not a significant spike but we’re certainly getting called there a bit more again.

“For the most part, people are abiding by their COVID plans, but we are certainly conducting regular compliance checks.”

MORE STORIES:

CRUELTY FEARS: Bird family ‘wiped out’

Accused drug traffickers released on bail

Victorian resident caught sneaking into Southern Downs

METH BUST: ‘Trafficking operation’ smashed