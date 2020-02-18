CRIME WRAP: Alcohol-fueled driver goes on winery tour

AN irate property owner has called for police aid after a drunk driver took it upon themselves to drive through a winery.

On Saturday at about 11pm a 37-year-old Dalveen man was arrested and charged for mid-range drink driving on Granite Belt Drive at Thulimbah.

“The man was reported as having driven in a local vineyard against the wishes of the said vineyard,” Stanthorpe Police’s Shane Gleeson said.

“He had been drinking with backpackers at a local backpackers hostel and has driven a vehicle through the nearby vineyard.

“The local property owner contacted police to complain.”

The following day, at around 3am Sunday morning, a 26-year-old female backpacker was pulled over along High St and charged after returning a blood alcohol reading of 0.092 per cent.

A brazen driver has been detected drug driving through Stanthorpe’s main street at 5pm, Sunday 16.

The 28-year-old woman was intercepted on High St, where she returned a positive reading.

Police are seeking assistance after unknown person stole personalised number plates from a grey Holden Commodore sedan. The plates, which read QLD 2JDC0 were thieved from a Recreation Crescent address in Stanthorpe.

Police suggest the offence occurred between 5-7.30pm on Saturday, February 15.

Contact Stanthorpe Police on 4681 6400.