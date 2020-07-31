Menu
Crime syndicate linked to virus trio

Ellen Ransley
Ellen Ransley
31st Jul 2020 6:51 AM

The trio at the centre of Queensland's coronavirus panic are being further investigated by police into whether an organised crime syndicate coached the women to cover their tracks at the border, including destroying phones.

Diana Lasu, Olivia Muranga and a 21-year-old Algester woman were yesterday charged with fraud and lying to health officials after they visited Melbourne.

They returned to Queensland without declaring their whereabouts to officials.

The ABC reports that police are examining whether the trio acted "on the instructions of crime syndicate handlers in a bid to evade quarantine, including by destroying phones".

RELATED: Olivia Muranga's brother defends border chaos teens

Police also claim the crime syndicate is allegedly involved in the theft and transport of luxury items between capital cities.

Police told the ABC they are investigating the women's alleged involvement in stealing luxury handbags over their time in Melbourne and Sydney earlier this month.

It comes as the women were fined by Victorian police for hosting a party of more than 30-people at their Melbourne accommodation.

Queensland Police has launched a second criminal investigation and said all three women are now co-operating.

"Task Force Sierra Linnet is unrelated and not connected to the alleged travel to Victoria," a statement read.

