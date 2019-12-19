UPDATE: Police rule out firearms in investigation

A crime scene has been declared on Whitwood Rd.

UPDATE: Investigations into a disturbance near Bundamba this morning are continuing.

There were reports shots had been fired at a car at 8:30am, but after initial investigations police said there was no evidence to suggest a firearm had been used at the scene.

It's understood there was also a hit and run crash on the same street at about the same time.

Police are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and investigations will continue.

EARLIER: POLICE have declared a crime scene near Bundamba after reports shots were fired at a vehicle on Whitwood St.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 8:30am.

No one was injured and investigations are continuing.