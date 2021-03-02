Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A fire destroyed a building in Tanawha on Monday night. Photo: Patrick Woods
A fire destroyed a building in Tanawha on Monday night. Photo: Patrick Woods
Crime

Crime scene declared after building destroyed in blaze

Eden Boyd
2nd Mar 2021 8:00 AM | Updated: 3:06 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are investigating a fire which collapsed the roof of a building in a Coast street late on Monday.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said crews rushed to Tanawha Tourist Dr and Mannikin Rd in Tanawha after they were called to scene about 11.05pm.

A fire destroyed a building in Tanawha on Monday night. Photo: Patrick Woods
A fire destroyed a building in Tanawha on Monday night. Photo: Patrick Woods

He said the firefighters reported a "derelict" building was fully-involved in flames and the roof had collapsed shortly after.

How to activate your Courier-Mail subscription

Crews worked to extinguish hot spots in the building as they continued to flare up, but were able to get the fire under control.

The spokesman said a fire investigator had been requested and was due to arrive on scene this morning.

A fire destroyed a building in Tanawha on Monday night. Photo: Patrick Woods
A fire destroyed a building in Tanawha on Monday night. Photo: Patrick Woods

A police spokeswoman said officers declared a crime scene at the building and continued to investigate the cause of the fire.

Paramedics were called to the blaze but no injuries were reported.

More to come.

Community Newsletter SignUp
crime editors picks scd breaking scd crime sunshine coast breaking news sunshine coast fire tanawha
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        House fire breaks out at Eukey overnight

        Premium Content House fire breaks out at Eukey overnight

        News An investigation has been launched into the cause of the Granite Belt blaze.

        Man charged with attempted murder over alleged stabbing

        Premium Content Man charged with attempted murder over alleged stabbing

        Crime Police allege the Stanthorpe 21yo used an unidentified object to leave two men with...

        Queensland's worst fine dodgers revealed

        Premium Content Queensland's worst fine dodgers revealed

        Crime Unpaid speeding fines reach quarter of a billion dollars

        Qld vaccines ‘on track’ despite lagging behind NSW

        Premium Content Qld vaccines ‘on track’ despite lagging behind NSW

        Health Queensland lagging behind NSW in vaccination rates