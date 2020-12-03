Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A woman has suffered serious injuries after she was shot at home. A crime scene has been established.
A woman has suffered serious injuries after she was shot at home. A crime scene has been established.
Crime

Crime scene after woman shot at home

by Erin Smith
3rd Dec 2020 2:50 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police have declared a crime scene at a Burpengary East home after a woman was allegedly shot this afternoon.

A Queensland Police spokesman said emergency services were called to the incident shortly after 1pm.

Police are still on scene and a crime scene has been established.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics and a critical care unit were called to a home.

She said a woman in her 20s had sustained a "significant arm injury" and had been taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition.

Just one patient was treated by paramedics.

MORE TO COME

Originally published as Crime scene after woman shot at Moreton Bay home

crime police shooting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Retail therapy cures COVID’s economic symptoms

        Premium Content Retail therapy cures COVID’s economic symptoms

        News The recession is over and what Queenslanders splashed their cash on after the original COVID-lockdown – and what we cut back on – has been revealed.

        BIG RAINS: La Niña to revive Stanthorpe after dry spring

        Premium Content BIG RAINS: La Niña to revive Stanthorpe after dry spring

        Weather Heightened storm activity and heavy rainfalls predicted after unusually hot and dry...

        Severe storm warning issued for Warwick, Stanthorpe

        Premium Content Severe storm warning issued for Warwick, Stanthorpe

        Information Southern Downs residents are being urged to stay alert as thunderstorms develop.

        WILD WEATHER: Fire, widespread blackouts across Warwick

        Premium Content WILD WEATHER: Fire, widespread blackouts across Warwick

        News ‘I look up and all I could see was this cable hanging over me’: More than 1000...