Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A crime scene has been established following a large factory fire in Sydney’s inner west overnight.
A crime scene has been established following a large factory fire in Sydney’s inner west overnight.
Crime

Crime scene set up after factory blaze

23rd May 2020 6:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A crime scene has been established following a large factory fire at St Peters overnight.

Emergency services were called to a factory on May Street about 9.25pm after reports of a large fire.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze which has since been extinguished. The extent of structural damage is yet to be determined.

Fire crews at the St Peters factory last night. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
Fire crews at the St Peters factory last night. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

The premises and its surrounding businesses were closed at the time. No injuries have been reported; however, approximately 25 nearby residents were evacuated as a precaution.

Officers from Inner West Police Area Command attended to assist and established a crime scene.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Once the scene has been declared safe, specialist forensic officers and fire investigators will examine the scene.

As inquiries continue, anyone with information is urged to come forward.

Originally published as Crime scene after St Peters factory blaze

arson fire

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Heroes of the pandemic: ‘I learned I had power to make a difference’

        premium_icon Heroes of the pandemic: ‘I learned I had power to make a...

        News We’re speaking with essential workers to hear how their jobs have changed and how they’ve dealt with pressures of COVID-19.

        Research shows regional women more likely to face homelessness

        premium_icon Research shows regional women more likely to face...

        News A Granite Belt not-for-profit organisation is urging people not to be ‘too proud’...

        ‘Resources stretched’ as unemployment climbs

        premium_icon ‘Resources stretched’ as unemployment climbs

        News Charitable organisations across the region are doing everything they can to support...

        ON THE ROAD: Wineries take best drops to the big smoke

        premium_icon ON THE ROAD: Wineries take best drops to the big smoke

        News We want to be able to say ‘hey guys, here is the Granite Belt, come and visit us’...