Crime link to virus trio’s Melbourne trip investigated

Ellen Ransley
by
31st Jul 2020 11:41 AM
Police are investigating whether a group of women travelled to Melbourne to engage in criminal activity before returning to Brisbane, where at least one spent up at a series of restaurants and bars while infected with coronavirus.

Police have now charged three women with fraud and providing false and misleading documents after they lied about whether they'd travelled to virus-riddled Melbourne.

It is understood a separate investigation into their activities is now underway, not linked to their travel to Melbourne.

 

It comes as the women were fined by Victorian police for hosting a party of more than 30-people at their Melbourne accommodation.

Queensland Police said all three women were now co-operating with police, but that they had launched a second criminal investigation.

"Task Force Sierra Linnet is unrelated and not connected to the alleged travel to Victoria," a statement read.

 


Originally published as Crime link to virus trio's Melbourne trip investigated

