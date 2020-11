Emergency services have been called to a serious crash between a motorcycle and a campervan at Black Mountain. Picture: File

Emergency services have been called to a serious crash between a motorcycle and a campervan at Black Mountain. Picture: File

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious Sunshine Coast crash involving a motorcycle and a campervan.

Crews were called to Black Mountain at 1.45pm and were working with a patient soon after arrival.

The crash has occurred on Blanckensee Rd near Black Mountain Range Rd and Middle Creek Rd.

More to come.