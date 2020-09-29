Menu
Crews have battled a blaze at Federal on the Bruce Highway after a truck caught on fire. Photo: Susan Eves-Brown
Breaking

Crews battle blaze after truck went up in flames on highway

Eden Boyd
29th Sep 2020 1:25 PM | Updated: 2:01 PM
UPDATE 2PM: 

A grass fire that ignited on the Bruce Highway at Federal has now been contained.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews had battled the blaze and were dampening down the area to ensure it was safe. 

Police are still on scene diverting traffic. Motorists are urged to drive with caution.

EARLIER:

A grass fire has erupted in the Sunshine Coast hinterland after a truck went up in flames on the Bruce Highway.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two crews were on scene at Federal after they were called about 12.40pm.

She said firefighters arrived to find the truck "well involved" in flames, with another crew rushing to the highway.

A half-a-hectare grass fire has also ignited as a result of the blaze.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said "heavy delays" were expected near the Pomona exit as officers directed traffic in the northbound lane.

Paramedics are on scene but no patients have required treatment.

More to come.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

