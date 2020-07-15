Beloved pet killed in devastating house fire

A Palmwoods home caught fire on the Sunshine Coast this afternoon.

Patrick Woods

UPDATE

A family pet has died in a house fire on the Sunshine Coast after crews arrived to find smoke billowing from the property.

Firefighters were called to the Palmwoods home on Benkalu Ct about 1.50pm when it appeared the first floor of the two-storey home had caught alight.

Nambour Fire Station officer Jason Evans said the family's guinea pig hadn't survived the blaze on Tuesday afternoon.

"Sadly, one pet has actually died," he said.

"There was a guinea pig that obviously couldn't get out of his cage and got burnt a little.

Nambour Fire Station officer Jason Evans. Patrick Woods

"Luckily, all persons were out of the house. Parents were at work and kids at school, so it's a pretty good outcome in that regard."

On further investigation, Mr Evans said it had appeared the fire started from the upstairs balcony of the brick home.

"From arrival we noticed that we had a fair amount of smoke coming from the upstairs balcony," he said.

"It appears that a fire started upstairs on the balcony, at this stage, due to an unknown cause, but we have a fire examiner coming to investigate."

The fire investigator is expected to assess the damage today or tomorrow.

EARLIER:

Firefighters have rushed to a Sunshine Coast home after it went up in flames.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said two crews were called to the brick home on Benkalu Ct in Palmwoods this afternoon.

The first floor of the two-storey home was on fire when the crews arrived about 1.50pm.

It's understood no one was in the building when the homeowner returned to find the crews battling the blaze.

The spokeswoman said the fire had been extinguished by about 2.05pm, with firefighters still on scene.

A fire investigator had been requested to assess the damage.

More to come.