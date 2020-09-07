Crest of a ‘tsunami’: 56 companies wiped out in a month
Queensland companies are clinging to life ahead of an avalanche of insolvencies expected to hit this month.
Since August 1 just 56 companies collapsed into administration or liquidation as the federal government's special 'safe harbour' laws protect businesses.
New data from the Australian Securities and Investments Commission reveal the number of companies which entered insolvency in the June 2020 quarter was 48 per cent less compared to the September 2019 quarter and 301 per cent less than the March 2020 quarter.
The June quarter represented the second-lowest number of appointments in the past 20 years.
However, experts predict the number of insolvencies will skyrocket later this month when the government withdraws existing laws which allow businesses to trade while insolvent.
TOUGH TIMES
The owner of a collapsed labour hire company has warned that the Queensland construction sector faces tougher times ahead.
Queensland Scaffold Solutions Pty Ltd director Devon Davis last week put his company into liquidation owing an $80,000 tax bill.
He said a combination of a lack of work and tighter margins meant he had to call in SM Solvency Accountants to start the process to wrap up his construction site scaffolding labour hire firm which he started almost four years ago.
CORPORATION CONCERNS
An Aboriginal corporation established in 2012 to hold Native Title over 17,000km of land in southwest Queensland has collapsed into administration.
The Bigambul Native Title Association was put into the hands of administrator Thyge Trafford-Jones on August 20 owing an undisclosed amount.
The corporation holds thousands of kilometres of land between Dalby and St George, however its office is based at King Scrub in the Moreton Bay region.
Its directors were desperately working to ensure "the financial security and sustainability of BNTAC" last year according to its annual report.
The company's executive director Justin Saunders did not respond to a request for comment.
HALF A CENTURY
Liquidators were appointed to a Brisbane-based construction company which boasted a half a century of experience in the sector.
QCON Solutions, which has its head office at Moorooka, was involved in residential work as well as the construction and maintenance of schools and commercial buildings.
BRI Ferrier partner Ian Currie was appointed liquidator of QCON, which was previously known as Australian Timber Homes, on Tuesday.
Companies in liquidation
Turbit B Pty Limited
ACN: 105 085 023
Turbit Nominees Pty Limited
ACN: 105 085 032
Benbullen Enterprises Pty Ltd
ACN: 058 913 509
Paradise Point Roofing Pty Ltd
ACN: 612 479 731
Beagle Boys Construction Pty Ltd
ACN: 612 560 791
Townsville Scrap Car Removals Pty Ltd
ACN: 633 223 337
Coffs City Moto Pty Ltd
ACN: 608 192 445
Nielsens Rd Holdings Pty Ltd
ACN: 600 951 826
Barrett Hasell Pty Ltd
ACN: 148 843 878
Boyer Breads Pty Ltd
ACN: 615 857 586
Williams Grazing Co Pty Ltd
ACN: 009 798 967
Williams Properties Pty Ltd
ACN: 009 798 976
Alma Holdings Pty Ltd
ACN: 009 798 958
Alma Nurseries Pty Ltd
ACN: 009 798 949
W Williams Pty Ltd
ACN: 009 798 985
Hacon Pty. Ltd
ACN: 010 189 876
2 Chemist Pty Ltd
ACN: 605 448 244
Oceanic Sun Collaborative Group Pty Ltd
ACN: 620 838 655
Q Facility Group Pty Ltd
ACN: 602 107 988
Q Hospitality Group Pty Ltd Trading As Brew & Scoop
ACN: 611 773 918
Hyland Real Estate Pty Ltd
ACN: 603 119 937
Studio 93 Pty Ltd Trading As Studio 93 Hair Salon
ACN: 618 420 983
Lyall Rigging Pty Ltd
ACN: 600 152 494
Brisbane Yakiniku Pty Ltd Trading As Formerly Trading As Koh-Ya Brisbane Yakiniku Japanese Restaurant, Jfx Japanese Food Express Nexus And Koh-Ya Brisbane
ACN: 096 412 798
Project Define Pty Ltd
ACN: 616 158 046
Gzhel Pty Ltd
ACN: 608 471 790
Stereotype (No. 242) Pty. Ltd
ACN: 010 166 346
Simos Floors Pty Ltd
ACN: 622 134 267
Australian Office Administration Pty Ltd
ACN: 633 335 056
Degani Drive Thru Rowville Pty Ltd
ACN: 622 025 521
Asia Pacific Joint Mining Pty Ltd
ACN: 156 619 484
Ptc Global Pty Ltd Formerly Trading As Colab Creative Group
ACN: 603 088 071
Cmp International Pty Ltd Formerly Trading As Cmp International
ACN: 156 436 761
3Sixzero Productions Pty Ltd
ACN: 152 510 113
Visual Integrity Pty Ltd
ACN: 156 047 282
Australia Lingfung Hotel Management Pty Ltd Formerly Traded As 'Ramada Hope Harbour' And 'Ramada Hotel Hope Harbour Gold Coast'
ACN: 628 604 937
Vanilla Zulu Pty Ltd
ACN: 623 504 870
Matrix (Qld) Pty Ltd formerly Trading As MTX Tow Bars Qld
ACN: 617 219 904
Orange Call Centre Consultancy Pty Ltd Trading As "Advanced Customer Care", "National Customer Solutions", "Premium Advice Network" & "Premium Support Services"
ACN: 163 139 151
Hilltop JV Pty Ltd
ACN: 305 086 315
Sunbusters Solar Shade Pty Ltd
ACN: 131 272 725
Q-Scan Holdings Pty Ltd
ACN: 123 123 802
Penrose International Pty Ltd Trading As Dc Imports; Perth Quad Bikes
ACN: 138 421 691
Queensland Scaffold Solutions Pty Ltd
ACN: 621 001 634
Riafa Pty Ltd Fka 'Enoten Pty Ltd' Fka 'Event Zero Pty Ltd'
ACN: 110 659 375
Ibrahim Pty Ltd Trading As Nandos Morayfield
ACN: 142 891 245
Kelam J. Pty Ltd
ACN: 155 602 565
Bekah Holdings Pty Ltd
ACN: 632 569 674
Ace Cuisine Pty Ltd Trading As Formerly Trading As Ace Thai,
ACN: 622 048 882
E.G Tech Pty Ltd
ACN: 139 189 978
Qcon Solutions Pty Ltd
ACN: 145 054 182
A.C.N. 632 109 874 Pty Limited Trading As Formerly Couran Cove Operations Pty Ltd
ACN: 632 109 874
Powell Sands Pty Ltd
ACN: 121 876 873
Companies in administration
Bigambul Limited
ACN: 149 577 686
VAH NEWCO NO. 2
ACN: 160 881 354
VB INVESTCO
ACN: 101 961 095
Originally published as Crest of a 'tsunami': 56 companies wiped out in a month