Creeks and dams revitalised following rain deluge

RAIN SHOWERS: Stanthorpe recorded more than 80mm in the past 24 hours.

MORE than 100 millimetres has fallen in parts of the Granite Belt over the past few days.

Quart Pot Creek is looking its healthiest in more than 12 months while Accommodation Creek at Ballandean, is flowing for the first time in more than a year.

In just the past three days, Stanthorpe has already exceeded it’s January rainfall average of 96mm.

“In the 24 hours from 9am Friday to 9am Saturday Stanthorpe recorded 86mm,” Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Shane Kennedy said.

“It’s been widespread. Mostly concentrated around the eastern Darling Downs area.

“There was 76mm at Applethorpe. Warwick received just 32mm.”

Further south and Ballandean had a much-needed 74mm and Wallangarra got 36mm.

“Most of the activity has now moved into NSW,” Mr Kennedy said.

Some creeks on the Granite Belt are flowing for the first time in close to a year. Picture: Giulia Bonfanti

However, BoM predicts further showers on the way today, with a 90 per cent chance of the Southern Downs receiving between 10-20mm, with the greatest falls expected over the Granite Belt.

“Likely see more isolated showers persisting today and starting to contract from tomorrow.

“There’s still a risk of thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon and probably for the rest of the week.”

The main trigger for the deluge stems from an upper trough moving across southeast Queensland.

“Stanthorpe has already exceeded its monthly average for sure,” Mr Kennedy said.

Storm King Dam has received 45mm, with council staff reporting a 14cm rise in the dam levels.

That will reportedly buy an extra two weeks worth of water for the area.

Leslie Dam could have an additional six months worth of water, with rain boosting the dam capacity from 4.52 per cent to 6.4 per cent.

Connolly Dam saw 31mm.