Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Business

Creditors owed $600k as firm goes bust

by Glen Norris
22nd Nov 2020 5:57 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Dozens of creditors have been caught up in the collapse of a Brisbane Bayside blind and shutter firm with liquidators now investigating how and why the company went bust.

Travis Pullen, of B&T Advisory, was appointed liquidator of Capalaba-based Rainbow Blinds and Shutters this week with estimates it owes creditors more than $600,000.


Pullen says the company had operated from a residential address at Capalaba, selling various types of blinds and shutters to residential and commercial customers in southeast Queensland.

Pullen says he is yet to determine whether any outstanding employee entitlements were owed by the company.

He says company director Anthony Driene has informed him the company has less than $200 in the bank.

Rainbow Blinds also had an overdraft facility with the National Australia Bank.

Mr Driene was not available to comment.

Originally published as Creditors owed $600k as firm goes bust

More Stories

business editors picks liquidation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        JOBS: Warwick, Stanthorpe Kmart Hub opening dates revealed

        Premium Content JOBS: Warwick, Stanthorpe Kmart Hub opening dates revealed

        News Kmart has hinted new details about the Southern Downs stores and they are looking for staff to join the team.

        OPEN GATES: 10 nearby farms you can visit this Ag Day

        Premium Content OPEN GATES: 10 nearby farms you can visit this Ag Day

        Rural Find out the Southern Downs hot spots where you can explore the joys of rural life...

        Stanthorpe Magistrates Court: Who's appearing today

        Premium Content Stanthorpe Magistrates Court: Who's appearing today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Stanthorpe Magistrates Court

        Discover the unusual with the new edition of RUTH magazine

        Discover the unusual with the new edition of RUTH magazine

        Product News The Summer edition of QCWA Ruth magazine hits the stands this week