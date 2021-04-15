Menu
Page MP Kevin Hogan says the push to gender neutral language is harmful.
‘Crazy idea’: Politician slams call for gender neutral words

Aisling Brennan
15th Apr 2021 12:26 PM | Updated: 16th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
Page MP Kevin Hogan has called a push for more gender neutral words to be incorporated in the everyday vernacular as "crazy".

Recently, The Australian National University instructed its staff to be use more gender neutral terminology.

Staff were told to stop using the word "mother'' and replace it with "gestational parent", while a "father'' should now be referred to as a "non-birthing parent" in order to deliver gender-inclusive education.

The ANU Gender Institute Handbook also instructs tutors and lecturers to use terms like "chestfeeding'' instead of breastfeeding and "human or parent's milk'' instead of the phrase "mother's milk''.

Mr Hogan has pushed in a letter to constituents back on the university's policy, calling it "harmful".

"What crazy stuff this is," Mr Hogan said.

 

The ANU wants staff to use more gender neutral terms.
"To try and move us to gender neutral language (the push is wider than the ANU Gender Institute), is in itself harmful.

"There are boys and there are girls. There are men and there are woman.

"Our language needs to reflect this, and proudly.

"While there are those who identify as transgender, which should be respected, this push for gender neutral language needs to be pushed back."

What do you think about the change in terminology? Email northernstar@news.com.au

