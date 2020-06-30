Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A police officer had to be tested for diseases after a man brandishing a knife spat a substance in his face during a five-hour negotiation.
A police officer had to be tested for diseases after a man brandishing a knife spat a substance in his face during a five-hour negotiation.
Crime

Crazed man spits on cop in tense five-hour crisis

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
30th Jun 2020 2:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A police officer had to be tested for diseases after a man brandishing a knife spat a substance in his face during a five-hour negotiation.

Kirwan Police were called to Charles St at Kirwan about 12am Monday morning where a man was causing a disturbance and armed with a knife.

Specialist police negotiators were forced to attend and try to calm the 48-year-old man down who was in a "highly agitated state".

The tense situation continued for five hours until the man seriously assaulted a police officer.

Kirwan Station acting senior sergeant Devon Cupitt said the man took a swig of an "unknown substance" before spitting it in the male officer's face.

The senior constable had to undergo testing.

The man was arrested and taken to hospital about 5am Monday morning.

Detectives are investigating serious assault charges and other offences.

Originally published as Crazed man spits on cop in tense five-hour crisis

crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GHOST HUNTING: Spine-tingling stories from the Downs

        premium_icon GHOST HUNTING: Spine-tingling stories from the Downs

        News A comprehensive guide to the region’s most haunted hot spots … if you dare!

        Council to increase involvement in Emu Swamp

        premium_icon Council to increase involvement in Emu Swamp

        News The decision will provide Granite Belt Irrigation Project with a...

        New face reporting for Border Post

        premium_icon New face reporting for Border Post

        News In the new age of digital news, reporter Emily Clooney will be here to keep you up...

        Stanthorpe nears end of carting with little rain in sight

        premium_icon Stanthorpe nears end of carting with little rain in sight

        News Southern Downs Regional Council considers renegotiation with state government.