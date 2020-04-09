Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
TRAFFIC CRASH: A driver needed to be transported to Toowoomba Hospital after rolling his car off the road.
TRAFFIC CRASH: A driver needed to be transported to Toowoomba Hospital after rolling his car off the road.
News

Crash victim airlifted after serious Maranoa rollover

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
9th Apr 2020 1:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRIVER has been airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital on a LifeFlight helicopter after his car rolled off the Warrego Hwy.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said at 6.21am this morning, a male driver in a single traffic crash rolled off the road 20km east of Mitchell, heading towards Amby.

“The man was transported to Mitchell airport, where he was flown out on a LifeFlight helicopter to Toowoomba hospital where he arrived at 11.30am,” she said.

The driver is said to be in a stable condition.

More to come...

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police primed to fine during Easter break

        premium_icon Police primed to fine during Easter break

        Crime MOTORISTS who violate road rules and who do not have a valid reason to be travelling will be fined an extra $1334 for breaking COVID-19 movement restrictions.

        Beer, spice and all things nice

        premium_icon Beer, spice and all things nice

        News Stanthorpe brewery is offering up Mexican and takeaway beers delivered right to...

        New crop of SDRC councillors plan to make changes

        premium_icon New crop of SDRC councillors plan to make changes

        News THE top eight are putting people first, eager to find solutions to widespread...

        VOTE NOW: Stanthorpe’s best teacher

        VOTE NOW: Stanthorpe’s best teacher

        News We want you to tell us who Stanthorpe’s best teacher is.