Crash takes lives of two Queensland teens

by Grace Mason
18th Dec 2019 8:50 AM
TWO teenagers have tragically died in a horror crash on a Cairns street last night.

At around 9.30pm, a sedan travelling along Lower Freshwater Rd left the road, collided with a power pole and immediately caught fire.

It is understood the driver, an 18-year-old man and passenger, a 17-year-old girl were pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokesman said the Forensic Crash Unit is investigating and any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police are urged to come forward.

The road was closed for several hours following the crash last night.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444 and quote reference number QP1902514718.

