RESCUED: Crews were called to the New England Highway incident in the early hours of the morning.

A MOTORIST has been rescued from a major Stanthorpe road after their car got stuck in a ditch in the early hours of this morning.

At 1am, QFES crews were called to the New England Highway and Pancore Rd for a rescue road traffic crash.

A QFES spokeswoman said one crew attended the scene for eight minutes, ensuring everything was safe.

QAS crews weren’t required to attend.