Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Ambulance night lights, QAS ambos paramedics stock image
Ambulance night lights, QAS ambos paramedics stock image
News

CRASH: Man flown to hospital, three others injured

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
6th Mar 2021 9:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man was flown to hospital on Friday night in a serious condition and three other men were injured after a vehicle left the road near Rosslyn Bay and rolled multiple times.

Emergency services, including RACQ Capricorn Rescue, were called to reports of the single-vehicle crash on the Scenic Hwy and Rosslyn St at 8.34pm.

Four men were travelling in the vehicle when it left the road, flipped, and rolled multiple times before coming to rest on the side of the road.

A man in his 20s was extricated from the vehicle and intubated on scene due to a potential head injury before being flown to Rockhampton hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The man also had some minor cuts and abrasions.

Three other men in their 20s were transported to Rockhampton Hospital by road in stable conditions with minor injuries.

racq capricorn rescue rosslyn bay single-vehicle rollover
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Was my job worth being killed for?’ How Premier nearly quit

        Premium Content ‘Was my job worth being killed for?’ How Premier nearly quit

        Feature Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has revealed the heavy personal toll the COVID pandemic took on her last year, and the moment she thought about giving the top job away...

        FULL LIST: Search how your childcare centre is rated

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Search how your childcare centre is rated

        Education Hundreds of Queensland childcare centres still not up to standard

        Shed 'totally destroyed' in blaze outside Warwick

        Premium Content Shed 'totally destroyed' in blaze outside Warwick

        News Crews have now been battling the blaze for nearly three hours, with reports of...

        Music legend Shannon Noll to star in region’s epic new festival

        Premium Content Music legend Shannon Noll to star in region’s epic new...

        News Former Australian Idol icon to perform along Stanthorpe duo Nine Year Sister and...