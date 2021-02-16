Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Multiple emergency services, including Lawrence RFS, Police, SES and Ambulance NSW were on scene after the vehicle collided with a tree on Pringles Way, Lawrence.
Multiple emergency services, including Lawrence RFS, Police, SES and Ambulance NSW were on scene after the vehicle collided with a tree on Pringles Way, Lawrence.
News

Police reveal details of horror car crash

Jenna Thompson
16th Feb 2021 11:00 PM | Updated: 17th Feb 2021 5:59 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Crash investigators worked through the rain on Tuesday night to determine the cause of a single-vehicle collision on Pringles Way, Lawrence.

At approximately 2pm on Tuesday afternoon emergency services were called to the incident which unfolded on a sharp bend a few kilometres south of the Tanglewood Rd intersection.

 

Coffs-Clarence Police Sergeant Darren Williams told the Daily Examiner that the single occupant of the vehicle, a 19-year-old Gurranang man, sustained significant leg injuries.

The vehicle, which collided with a tree on Pringles Way, Lawrence, is covered with a tarp to protect it from the rain prior to crash investigators arriving on scene.
The vehicle, which collided with a tree on Pringles Way, Lawrence, is covered with a tarp to protect it from the rain prior to crash investigators arriving on scene.

 

"His vehicle, a utility, has collided with a tree … the driver was subsequently trapped due to that impact," he said.

"The driver had to be extracted by rescue and was treated at the scene by doctors."

It's understood the Westpac Lifesaver Helicopter landed in a nearby paddock toward the Summerland Way before airlifting the man to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

crash emergency services lawrence lawrence rfs pringles way single vehicle crash
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FULL LIST: 20 most popular baby names for every region

        Premium Content FULL LIST: 20 most popular baby names for every region

        Parenting Here are the 10 most popular names for girls and boys for every region across Queensland. SEE THE INTERACTIVE

        Why Qld is paying for interstate ambulance fees

        Premium Content Why Qld is paying for interstate ambulance fees

        News QAS pays out millions of dollars in interstate ambulance fees

        How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Premium Content How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?

        Best of Stanthorpe: Nominate the Best Pizza now

        Best of Stanthorpe: Nominate the Best Pizza now

        Lifestyle Who makes the best pizza in Stanthorpe? Nominations are now open to find the...