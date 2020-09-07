Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Rollingstone Police forced to taser drunk, half-naked man threatening violenc
Rollingstone Police forced to taser drunk, half-naked man threatening violenc
Crime

Crappy night for drunk, half-naked man tasered by cops

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
7th Sep 2020 10:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A drunk, violent and half-naked man had to be tasered by police after he threatened officers who tried to stop him running onto a highway while covered in his own faeces.

Rollingstone Police were called to respond to a man dressed in only his underwear running in front of traffic on the Bruce Highway last night.

Officers arrived and found the 28-year-old man grossly intoxicated and covered in his own faeces after he defecated in his pants.

The man started threatening violence towards the officers and they tasered him.

Police later determined the man had been involved in an earlier domestic violence incident.

He had driven his car from his Bushland Beach home and crashed it into a dry creek bed.

Police found the car on its rood in Twin Creek.

The man was taken to Ingham Hospital.

He was later charged with threatening behaviour.

More Stories

Show More
court crime naked taser

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Community left divided over Federal agricultural code

        Premium Content Community left divided over Federal agricultural code

        News Things aren’t perfect but more and more of our region’s farmers are getting behind border closures as they stand.

        FULL LIST: Qld’s best and worst property performers

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Qld’s best and worst property performers

        Property Find out what prices are doing in your suburb

        Warwick boarder’s joy at chance to get back to sick mum

        Premium Content Warwick boarder’s joy at chance to get back to sick mum

        Community ‘The prospect of not being able to see her when she needs me the most has made me...

        Popular musician found after missing ordeal

        Premium Content Popular musician found after missing ordeal

        News The Glen Aplin man walked out of bushland and knocked on a door for help after an...