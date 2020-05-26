Crap luck: Sewage plan bypassed for funding

The Southern Downs Regional Council has been unsuccessful in attracting funding to undertake a detailed design for a relocation of the Stanthorpe Wastewater Treatment Plant.

PLANS to relocate the Stanthorpe Wastewater Treatment Plant have hit a snag, with the State Government passing on the opportunity to fund an assessment and detailed design.

The Southern Downs Regional Council had applied for funding through the Building our Regions program but was not successful.

Mayor Vic Pennisi said it was infrastructure that desperately needed to be upgraded.

“We have to address the problem of the sewage treatment plant,” Cr Pennisi said.

“It’s old technology and there are times when it spills into the creek.

“Once upon a time, all the effluent produced went down the creek, but times have changed and you can’t do that anymore,” he said.

The ageing infrastructure has long been a problem not only for council, but for the surrounding environment too.

Raw sewage seeping into Quart Pot Creek has caused headaches for years.

The Department of Environment and Science threatened council with some hefty penalties when it last occurred in 2018.

Cr Pennisi said council might have no choice but to fund the detailed design from their own coffers.

“It’s ageing and needs attention,” Cr Pennisi said.

“We need to make sure we can make it as affordable as we possibly can and realise that sometimes gold-plated is not necessarily the best option.

“Maybe in the first instance, we fund the detailed business case ourselves and then once we have it and a design, we can look at how we’re going to fund the infrastructure.”

Cr Pennisi believes the State Government will still support an upgrade to the facility eventually.

“Just because we didn’t get the funding this time it doesn’t mean we won’t get the money from a different bucket,” he said.

“We’re not always successful in the applications we make.

“In this round of funding we were unsuccessful but one way or another we will find a strategy.

“We need to get on with the job.”

The State Government provided $2.5 million in 2018 to upgrade Warwick’s Wastewater Treatment Plant.