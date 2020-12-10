Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Breaking

Crane rolls off Bruce Highway north of Sarina

Tara Miko
, tara.miko@news.com.au
10th Dec 2020 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A crane has rolled off the Bruce Highway into mangroves south of Mackay.

Initial reports suggest the heavy vehicle rolled near the intersection of Alligator Creek Rd about 10km north of Sarina.

The crane is believed to have rolled off the roadway and into mangroves.

One person is believed to be out of the vehicle with early reports indicating a second person may still be inside.

Three Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are en route to the incident reported shortly before 10am Thursday.

More Stories

bruce highway bruce highway crash editors picks mackay traffic crash sarina crash
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queensland’s new luckiest Lotto postcodes

        Premium Content Queensland’s new luckiest Lotto postcodes

        Offbeat It’s the luckiest postcode in Queensland – home to six division one winners netting ticket-holders more than $6.24 million. See where Aussies are winning big.

        Qld students lagging behind in maths, science

        Premium Content Qld students lagging behind in maths, science

        Education Qld lagging behind on maths and science despite making gains

        Future of Dalveen signalled for instrumental step forward

        Premium Content Future of Dalveen signalled for instrumental step forward

        News Better town land division hoped for as the township plans for the next stage in its...

        REVEALED: Stanthorpe schools suspend 100+ students yearly

        Premium Content REVEALED: Stanthorpe schools suspend 100+ students yearly

        News Find out which schools have suspended hundreds of students in the past five years.