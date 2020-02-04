Menu
CALLING BRIDES-TO-BE: Andco Paper Boutique and Havi and Bash founder Amy Torrisi.
CALLING BRIDES-TO-BE: Andco Paper Boutique and Havi and Bash founder Amy Torrisi.
News

Craft enthusiast caters to brides worldwide

Saavanah Bourke
4th Feb 2020 2:43 PM
A GRANITE Belt Craft enthusiast has added another skill to her list of expertise, helping all brides-to-be with their decorative wedding needs.

Andco Paper Boutique founder Amy Torrisi said her new business will revolve around all things wedding.

”Wedding invitations, menu cards, vowel books, place settings,” she said.

“It’s everything-wedding related, anything you can think of to deck your wedding out.”

Andco Paper Boutique has been operating for just under a month, with Mrs Torrisi now juggling two craft-based small businesses.

“After I had my first bub I was at home twiddling my fingers,” she said.

“I’m a pretty crafty person so I started doing this around babies. That’s where the idea of Havi and Bash came from.”

Havi and Bash was named after the mother of two’s children, Havana and Sebastian, established part time in 2015, expanding to full time in 2018.

“I grew a little bit too big in the Havi and Bash banner and wanted to separate it, that’s where the idea for Anco came in,” Mrs Torrisi said.

“I wanted to drive it to its own identity because it was getting a little confusing.”

Mrs Torrisi said it was “big game that paid off”, holding her first business while she started up her second.

“It was a big call to say okay, I need to stop, and I need to do this and say no to people,” she said.

“I was a bit worried to do that, but I have come out pretty strong on the other side,” she said.

Despite Mrs Torrisi’s temporarily time out from Havi and Bash to get Andco up and running, both businesses have taken off.

“I am only two weeks in, and I have a heap of inquiries and people coming through so it’s just about being out there in the digital world.

“When you’re taking jobs on and your trying to accomplish another goal it’s a big job.”

It’s not the only “big job” the mother of two will be facing this year, juggling her now two small businesses.

“Stanthorpe is a great place to get married, people from Brisbane and the Gold Coast love coming out here to get married so I will be keeping very busy.

“It’s not just people who are getting married in Stanthorpe, I can cater to pretty much anyone worldwide.”

Mrs Torrisi isn’t new to the hospitality, having a passion for creatively things for “as long as she can remember”.

“I am an event planner with a 10 year hospitality event planning background,” she said.

Andco Paper Boutique and Havi and Bash are now both in full operation.

For more information visit Andco Paper Boutique or Havi and Bash on Facebook.

