CQ man moves to NZ to find work after 100 job rejections

ROCKHAMPTON man Sam Kleinhanss has been working towards securing an electrical apprenticeship since he left school three years ago.

The 21-year-old wasted no time trying to get a trade, enrolling in TAFE to complete a Certificate II in Electro-Technology.

He had completed 80 hours' work experience and got his tag and test licence as a part of the course.

He said he has applied for about 100 jobs across Queensland and New South Wales, about half of which in were in Queensland.

"I wasn't being picky," he said.

"I hear back from about a third with automated confirmation emails some."

One large-scale Queensland company flagged a bad report card from grade 9 despite requiring him to take a maths and English test to apply.

The constant rejection began to dishearten Mr Kleinhanss.

"I like to think I'm a pretty resilient person who will just keep on trying but I've got to call it quits at some point," he said.

"It hits you pretty hard, especially when you try to do everything you possibly can.

"It would be good if they could give me feedback when I'm not a successful applicant.

"Even a single point of something I didn't have enough of or something they didn't like."

Mr Kleinhanss took some time off the job search to go travelling where he met friends who told him the job prospects may be better for him in New Zealand, so he'll be taking his chances in the land of the long white cloud later next month.

Mr Kleinshanss said he has approached recruitment agencies but after months he hasn't heard back from them.

Even work experience to bolster his resume is hard to come by.

"It's even hard to get work experience - I've contacted about 10 places in town to try and get some recent experience on my resume," he said.

"I've never struggled so much to work for free."

Mr Kleinhanns came painfully close to getting a job earlier this year when he made it to the final seven of 600 applicants for a position at a Central Queensland mine site.

But after three rounds of testing, a phone interview and an 840km round trip to Moranbah to interview in person, he did not get the job.

Not ready to give up on his dreams of becoming an electrician just yet, he said he'd consider staying in town if a job did come up.

"I've booked my flights and everything three weeks from now, but I'd probably stay," he said.

Mr Kleinhanns works with programmable logic controllers as a hobby and has had a passion for electronics since childhood.

"When I was a kid, I loved breaking things apart to check out what was inside and playing with the electronics," he said.

"I like working with my hands and I like using my brain."

He said if New Zealand doesn't work out, he would consider further study or university, but he is wary of the fact that apprentices over 21 are required to be paid more.