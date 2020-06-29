Cozy Christmas tales told over region’s finest wine

TOURISM ON THE RISE: Heritage Estate Wines are preparing for their second major tourism events after coronavirus restrictions shut the cellar door down.

ENVISAGE a cold winter’s night nestled by the fireplace and listening to Christmas classics while drinking local wines.

It’s what will await diners at Heritage Estate’s Christmas in July dinner.

The annual event, set to take place on July 11, will be one of the first major events in a series to be hosted by the popular cellar door.

It is hoped it will help reignite tourism on the Granite Belt.

Vigneron Therese Fenwick said she was hopeful the event would fill up as coronavirus restrictions ease across the state.

“We’re about half full right now and we’re hoping we’ll get more to reach our 40-people limit,” she said.

“We’ve done others before but for this one, we’ll put the Christmas tree up.

“It brings out the child in the adult; that’s what it’s all about.”

The intimate dinner at the Cottonvale winery will feature performances by popular duo Nine Year Sister and a hearty traditional Christmas dinner.

Local duo Nine Year Sister are set to perform at the intimate Christmas dinner.

It’s part of the winery’s push to draw more tourists to the region.

“It’s really important that we impress upon our neighbours and fellow Queenslanders, what a brilliant area we are,” Mrs Fenwick said.

“About 20 to 30 years ago, this area was really popular and then it just died.

“Our resurgence that we find ourselves in, is really important that we win the hearts and minds of our Queenslanders again, so that they’ll be proud to say they had a holiday on the Granite Belt.”

Producers are still suffering through the devastating effects of drought and bushfires, plus the ongoing impact of coronavirus.

Mrs Fenwick said the region was desperate for winter rain to ensure crops for next season.

“The entire Granite Belt had a terrible yield,” she said.

‘Not many people took grapes at all.

“We had zero on our reds and only 40 per cent on our whites, which was actually a big yield compared to other people.”

To book tickets to the Christmas in July dinner, head to the Heritage Estate website.