COVID SAVER: Entrepreneur aims to aid industry through virus

Marion Carrick is aiming to support the region through COVID-19.

AFTER spending several months laying the foundations for an online ‘one stop shop’ for all things Granite Belt business and tourism, its creator couldn’t have dreamt what would happen.

Website, The Localist which went live in late February, was quickly thrown into a spin when the affects of COVID-19 took hold.

Business and tourism has been impacted severely, but Localist founder Marion Carrick is determined to keep supporting local industry.

“The Localist has been created to offer everything a visitor could possibly need to know during a stay, in one convenient online hub,” Ms Carrick said.

“Before the COVID-19 crisis hit, we were ready to launch to local businesses, with paid-for advertising packages.

“However, recognising that everybody is watching every dollar until visitors return, I’d like to give something back to our hardworking tourism community.”

Ms Carrick, the owner of Alure Stanthorpe accommodation provider, has thought of a crafty way to keep the website ticking while also helping businesses financially.

“The COVID-19 Saver package is designed to give businesses a free trial on The Localist – playing a part in ensuring the region will be primed and ready to welcome visitors once the crisis recedes.

“It’s my aim to make sure as many local operators are visitor-ready by the time the region opens up again.

“Of course, at the moment there aren’t a lot of spare marketing dollars around, so I’m happy to give businesses free access for a limited time to The Localist via our COVID-19 Saver package,” she said.

Not only does The Localist highlight tourism and accommodation, but restaurants, breweries, wineries, retail stores, liquor stores, hardware, mechanical and everything in between.

While Ms Carrick has a vested interest in the Granite Belt, operating Alure Stanthorpe, the website will expand outside the area eventually.

“The idea for The Localist is that it’ll eventually be national.”

To view the website visit https://www.thelocalist.com.au/