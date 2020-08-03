COVID inspires new wave of business

READY, STEADY, COOK: Sabo's on Severn are set to launch their new cooking school, encompassing a paddock to plate experience.

THE popularity of the Granite Belt region has prompted one bed and breakfast to diversify its business and capitalise on a gap in the market.

Sabo’s on Severn will serve up a culinary experience from the end of the month, with the launch of a cooking school targeted to B&B guests and residents in the greater Stanthorpe region.

Owner Lizzie Sabo said the decision to launch the cooking school was brought on by the current uncertain times due to coronavirus.

“Life is too short, you need to get in there and if you have a dream, just do it,” Mrs Sabo said.

“(Cooking is) a passion and it’s been a love of mine.”

The classes are expected to cater for just four to six people at a time, with the commercial cooking facilities already in place.

Mrs Sabo said the intimacy of the classes ensured there would be greater discussions with students.

“It’s a shared learning off both sides,” she said.

“This is fun, it’ll be all ages and all different cuisines.”

The demand for accommodation in the region was the initial catalyst for the B&B business to launch three months ago.

Mrs Sabo said guests had opted to tour the Granite Belt while overseas travel remained unachievable.

“It’s marketing people who wouldn’t normally be down here and they are finding it’s beautiful,” she said.

“That’s what we’re trying to do, with COVID and things like that (business) wouldn’t be happening for us.

“It’s ripe pickings, now is the time to make sure people have a good experience while they’re down here.”

