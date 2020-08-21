COVID CUP: Players lace up boots for inaugural season

GAME ON: Stanthorpe footballers will compete for the inaugural COVID Cup this weekend.

FOOTBALL: The long-awaited return of football is over for Stanthorpe athletes, who will take to the field tomorrow for the first time this season.

The three-division competition will see 17 teams contest the inaugural COVID Cup.

Football Stanthorpe president Cameron Gow said the return of sport in the region would be welcomed by enthusiastic players.

“The competitive soccer season can be full on, and there’s a lot of passionate soccer players in our region,” Gow said.

“However, there is the odd player and parent who said they are enjoying having a break.”

The 10 round competition will see teams play shortened halves, with no finals series or grand finals to be played.

Gow said the competitive nature of players from the region would make for exciting games.

“Stanthorpe is a fairly passionate town as far as football is concerned and there’s certainly a strong competitive streak in the community,” he said.

“There’s a friendly rivalry between all the clubs.”

The more relaxed season will ensure players retain their skills, according to Gow who said some have already commenced training in preparation for the fixtures.

“There are some incredibly skilful players in the community,” he said.

“Getting out there and exercising those soccer skills and to develop them further.”

Fixtures will kick off at noon on Saturday at the Inter Club fields.

