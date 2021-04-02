Menu
Queensland police officers working on the state’s virus frontline have been given a deadline for getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
COVID cops given strict deadline on vaccination

by Thomas Chamberlin; Kate Kyriacou
2nd Apr 2021 5:59 AM
Police officers working hotel quarantine and airports have been told they must be vaccinated or they will be removed from their posts, with a deadline looming for frontline staff.

Officers working those roles have been called in and offered overtime to speed up the rate in which they are vaccinated.

The police service plans to have all officers working hotels to have their first vaccination by tomorrow.

The edict comes after two outbreak clusters were linked to hospital staff.

Queensland Police Union of Employees general secretary Mick Barnes
Queensland Police Union general secretary Mick Barnes said the union supported the move.

"The Queensland Police Union supports (Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young's) direction that all workers, such as health and police, who work in quarantine hotels and near COVID patients must be vaccinated," he said.

"No police officer is being forced to be vaccinated, however they will not be able to work near COVID patients or at quarantine hotels, and the QPU supports that direction as it keeps the community and our members safe."

 

 

 

 

