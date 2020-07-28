COVID-19 concerns mount as tourists try to sneak over border

KEEP IT CLEAN: Border officers are working hard to ensure the virus steers clear of the Southern Downs.

CORONAVIRUS is spreading at a rapid rate across the southern states of Australia, sparking renewed fears of infection on the Southern Downs.

A whopping 75 per cent of Daily News readers reported mounting concern for a second wave as the nation was rocked by a record of 5474 active cases and 167 deaths.

The border crossings remain Queensland's first point of defence against the virus and in the weeks since Victorians were banned, hundreds of would-be tourists have tried, and failed, to enter the Sunshine State.

Many of those were turned around at the Texas border, according to Goondiwindi Senior Sergeant Richard McIntosh.

"I couldn't tell you the exact number but there's been a lot," Sgt McIntosh said.

Prior to the complete closure of the Victorian border, there were a reported 235 motorists who were ordered to quarantine at the border within a 24-hour period.

"When (that border) shut that stopped a lot of people getting out of Victoria and assisted us at our border crossing," Snr Sgt McIntosh said.

A sneaky few, however, remained undeterred.

An explosive report by Queensland Police Service revealed more than 200 motorists who were directed to self-isolate upon entering the state subsequently went missing, and a further 185 people provided false contact information.

An 18-year-old woman from New South Wales was fined $4003 last week for providing a false declaration under the Public Health Act during a stop on Inglewood Texas Rd, while on the same day a 41-year-old man was found hiding in the boot of a car on Border St in Wallangarra.

He was also fined $4003.

Police also have to contend with motorists such as Adam Thurrowgood, who filmed himself allegedly bypassing a Southern Downs crossing and questioning the legitimacy and authority of border officers last week.

Goondiwindi Mayor Lawrence Springborg said there will always be people who do the wrong things and put others at risk, but he was confident in the work police and army officers were doing at the border.

"It's of no surprise to anyone that people in my region supported border closures previously, and they're concerned about making sure we keep safe," Cr Springborg said.

"But regardless of our opinions, it isn't decided by us.

"We act on the advice of the chief health officer and she works on evidence. She's very calm, and very capabale, and we're in safe hands so long as we follow State Government advice."

Close to 7500 coronavirus tests have been conducted on the Southern Downs since the beginning of the crisis, and there is currently just one active case in Queensland.