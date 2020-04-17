COVID CALL: New hotline to support Stanthorpe residents

New COVID-19 hotline has been set up.

New COVID-19 hotline has been set up.

CONCERNED Stanthorpe residents have been asked to direct all COVID-19 queries to a new hotline.

The Darling Downs Health region has introduced a new COVID-19 coronavirus hotline – available seven days a week from 6am to 6pm to answer health-related queries.

As of yesterday afternoon, Queensland had five new confirmed cases of coronavirus raising the state total to 1001.

The total cases from April 15 were revised down from 999 to 996.

There are now 554 active cases with 442 recoveries and five deaths for a total of 1001.

Forty-two of those confirmed cases have been on the Darling Downs.

Of those, only 15 remain active cases, while two people have succumbed to the virus.

“Contact tracing is underway for the five new cases,” a Queensland Health spokesperson said.

“Queensland Health will notify the community if any other public health alerts are required.

“The number of confirmed cases we see each day is expected to vary as we continue to respond to the COVID-19 situation across the state.”

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young warns the state is “not over the worst of it”.

“We do expect that there will probably be some increased cases because of the numbers of.

“We know that eventually we will see larger numbers of cases but because of the work that’s been done today, our health system here in Queensland will be able to cope with those larger numbers of cases,” Dr Young said.

The Darling Downs hotline number is 1800 490 468.

For more information visit: www.health.qld.gov.au/darlingdow…/…/novel-cononavirus-update