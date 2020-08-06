COVID 2.0: Fresh fears of a second wave

PREPARING FOR THE INEVITABLE: Toby and Tammy Robinson from Stanthorpe's Cafe 77 said her business was well positioned in the event of a second wave.

THERE are mounting fears a second wave of coronavirus could be imminent in Queensland, leading Granite Belt businesses to take extra precautionary measures.

It comes as Victoria continues to record an alarming number of new virus cases daily.

Lily’s Café owner Susan Anderson said while business had been in hot demand, there were fresh concerns on virus regulations.

“It’s kind of business as usual within the new normal,” Ms Anderson said.

“With the COVID outbreak in New South Wales, it’s going to be day-by-day with that because if there’s a massive outbreak again, I dare say we’ll go back to similar restrictions that we had in March.”

The declaration of COVID hotspots in Brisbane and its surrounding suburbs last week shocked Ms Anderson.

Lily's Cafe owner Susan Anderson (right) said she’d consider closing her business if an outbreak of the virus hit Stanthorpe.

She said it would be detrimental to her business if a COVID hotspot was declared on the Granite Belt.

“It worries me, because you see so many businesses that have been affected and businesses that are then classed as hotspots,” Ms Anderson said.

“That worries me because we’re a small business, in a small town.

“That’s the fear, that if we are classed as a hotspot, come back from that would be very hard.”

It’s a fear shared by Café 77 owner Tammy Robinson, who said she’d made changes to protect her business.

“It was very unprecedented (the first shutdown) and the second one, we’re all just waiting,” Mrs Robinson said.

“We closed down for a month, because the impact was quite severe at that point, but we’ll just do the same thing (if an outbreak occurs).”

While the Queensland border will close to all New South Wales and Australian Capital Territory residents from Saturday, Mrs Robinson community members had started to express their worries.

“People, now with the hype in the media and what is going on in other states, are getting that feeling of should I go out or not,” she said.

