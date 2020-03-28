COVID-19 UPDATE: Darling Downs records increase in cases

WASH YOUR HANDS: Commercial cleaners clean up after an incident of COVID-19. (AAP Image / Monique Harmer)

WASH YOUR HANDS: Commercial cleaners clean up after an incident of COVID-19. (AAP Image / Monique Harmer)

THREE new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Darling Downs health region today, bringing the total to 21.

This health region encompasses both Warwick and Stanthorpe, but the exact location of the new cases is yet to be confirmed.

According to Queensland Health, the state has 70 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus raising the state total to 625.

Total confirmed cases to date

Cairns and Hinterland: 19

Central Queensland: 5

Central West: 0

Darling Downs: 21

Gold Coast: 114

Mackay: 5

Metro North: 178

Metro South: 152

North West: 0

South West: 0

Sunshine Coast: 69

Torres and Cape: 0

Townsville: 15

West Moreton: 31

Wide Bay: 16

Overseas: 0

Total: 625

Contact tracing is underway for the 70 new cases. Queensland Health will notify the community if any other public health alerts are required.

The majority of cases are from patients who have travelled overseas, or have had direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas.

QLD Health advises residents follow the recommended advice in regards to social distancing, public gatherings and general wellbeing.

Critically, make sure you are practising good hygiene and staying home if you're sick. Washing your hands properly and often is the gold standard of health advice that can help prevent viruses from entering your body.

Queensland Health is urging anyone who has been overseas in the last 14 days and has a fever or any respiratory symptoms to see a doctor immediately. Please call ahead to the GP surgery and let them know your symptoms and travel history, this will help them prepare for your arrival.

