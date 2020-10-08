Menu
More than a dozen travelling show workers who have been in COVID-ravaged Victoria have been sent packing after they were busted in Mackay.
Virus scare: Showies found in Qld after Victoria visit

Heidi Petith
by and Greg Stolz
8th Oct 2020 1:41 PM | Updated: 1:58 PM
Fourteen travelling show workers who visited COVID -ravaged Victoria have been busted in Mackay, Health Minister Steven Miles has revealed.  

A Showfest crew also visited Rockhampton recently.  

Mr Miles said the 'show support staff' had been immediately ordered to leave Queensland and police were involved.  

He said all 14 had tested negative for COVID-19.  

"The police ... quarantined them while they were tested and now they've asked them to return to outside of Queensland," he said.  

"The police will investigate and that's a matter for police to look into.  

"But I think what this underlines is that our systems are very effective at identifying where people have travelled inappropriately."  

Mr Miles said the show workers may have been granted essential worker permits had they worked with Queensland Health authorities.  

He said the show would go ahead but without the rides.

The ShowFest event was due to kick off tonight with a rides-only event but organisers had since advised, on its Facebook page, it had been cancelled citing ride safety issues.

 "Safety is priority and we must ensure all rides are good to go … not just some," it said.

"All rides must get the safety tick of approval."

Ticketholders were advised tickets for Friday and Saturday were not affected.

"You can use your ticket for Friday or Saturday," it read.

"We have informed Ticketbooth and will authorise refunds for those that planned to come Thursday and can not make it Friday or Saturday.

"There is no need to contact us direct."

Mackay Showfest organiser Lance Collyer said the arrested show staff had "no connection" to their event. 

He said "technical issues" were behind the cancellation of tonight's show in Mackay. 

"We just had some technical issues with a couple of rides that didn't meet the paperwork," Mr Collyer said. 

"They're going through with the Queensland Police to nut out the approvals." 

More to come.

Originally published as COVID-19 scare: Showies busted after Victoria visit

