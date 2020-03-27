COVID-19: Relief as no new cases for Central Queensland

A Queensland Health spokesperson has confirmed Queensland Health has strategies and plans in place to ensure we are well prepared for all COVID-19. Photo: contributed

THERE are no new cases of COVID-19 in Central Queensland, but 50 more cases have been confirmed statewide.

The total cases for Central Queensland remains at five while the state total climbs to 493, with 2799 nationally.

Queensland Health said contact tracing was underway for the 50 new cases.

"Queensland Health will notify the community if any other public health alerts are required," a statement read.

"The majority of cases are from patients who have travelled overseas, or have had direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas."

Queensland Health said the number of confirmed cases each day was expected to vary as it continued to respond to the COVID-19 situation across the state.

Neighbouring health services district Mackay reported one more case today while the Central West was yet to record any cases.

Earlier today the Premier warned Queensland communities could face tighter lockdowns in the coming weeks if people continued to flout social distancing guidelines.

The Chief Health Officer pleaded with Queenslanders to stop going to work while sick, revealing a number of COVID-19 positive people had continued to work for days with symptoms.

Calls have grown stronger to have a cordon set up around North Queensland while cases remain relatively low in the regions.

The calls have contnually gathered traction among local, state and federal government representatives.

Flights continue to come into the region.

As of next week, Queensland schools will only be open to children of essential workers.

Rockhampton's four active cases are all believed to be from the same travelling group that recently returned from overseas.

It is understood all four self-isolated upon their return but later fell ill.

All cases are quarantined at their own homes and are being monitored by authorities.

Rockhampton's fifth case travelled to the region from Brisbane before falling ill and presenting to Rockhampton Hospital, but has since returned to Brisbane.