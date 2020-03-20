COVID-19 puts region’s regeneration on hold

Muslim charities from Brisbane have come together and donated more than 1000 trees to assist in our region's regeneration.

Muslim charities from Brisbane have come together and donated more than 1000 trees to assist in our region's regeneration.

OUR region’s regeneration has even been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, with a planting of more than 2000 trees across the Granite Belt pushed back to September.

The trees were donated from a variety of Brisbane Muslim charitable organisations, with Brothers in Need state manager Anfary Muhmmed saying the group wanted to donate more than food or water.

“We thought we would help out and get our wildlife population back on track,” Mr Muhmmed said.

“It’s close to our Queensland region so we just wanted to get in there and help out the best we could.”

Involved in Muslim Aid Australia’s massive donation last year, he said he was looking forward to returning to our region and seeing the improvements from the much-needed rainfall.

“We will still be going ahead and handing out the trees, but the planting will be postponed until September 1.”

Mr Muhmmed said he will be working hand-in-hand with the rangers from Girraween National Park to make the planting possible.

“We have eucalyptus trees that will be planted. We specifically looked for those to build up the natures for koalas.

“They have requested the trees that will be most beneficial and we will buy them from the local nursery,” he said.

Despite the push back, Girraween National Park believes it’s what’s best, prioritising the health and safety of their elderly volunteers, a demographic considered ‘most venerable’ to the virus.

Granite Belt Wildlife Carers president Betty Balch said providing they are koala friendly trees, she believes the donation will be ‘very useful’ for our region’s wildlife population.

“In time it will be.

“Three, four, five years. It’s a project that will be very helpful,” she said.